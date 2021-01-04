Anushka Sharma heavily trolled for flaunting baby bump





Preggers Anushka Sharma maternity shoot invited controversary. The mommy-to-be flaunted her baby bump in the photoshoot which did not like by the netizens and she was heavily trolled. While some love Anushka’s maternity photoshoot for the famous magazine ‘Vogue’ while some netizens did not like her decision and felt that it was a wrong decision.

An Instagram user felt flaunting baby bump is against the Indian tradition and values, while another said that she is commercialising her unborn child. Another commented, “That was absolutely unwarranted if not follow have respect for Indian traditions and values totally indecent.” “Bollywood actress @anushkasharma is such a selfish that she is earring money from her upcoming child. God bless you and your child @virat.kohli,” wrote another user.

In support of Anushka Sharma, a user wrote, “Keep photo shoot personal plz it doesn't look good. I respect the feeling of mother but don't express it on social media.”

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in January. Last year in August, the couple shared the big news, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."