Anushka Sharma gets a new hair cut post baby’s birth





Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma gets a new hair cut post the birth of their baby girl. The actress and new mommy flaunts her hair cut on her Instagram handle.

Anushka wrote in the caption, “When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB. And @sonamkapoor for connecting us (sic).”

On the work front, Anushka, who turned mother in January has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Kaneda, helmed by Navdeep Singh and a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.