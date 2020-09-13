Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump, Virat Kohli drops love





Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli and the mommy-to-be proudly cradles her baby bump.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is (sic)?"

Virat wrote in the comments section, "My whole world in one frame."

The 'PK' actor looked radiant in a white top paired with presumably blue pants

In August, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media handle to announce baby’s arrival in January. The couple is going to become parents in January.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.

Within two hours of the announcement, Anushka's Instagram post received more than 2.8 million 'likes' and over 63000 comments. Congratulatory messages are poured in from industry friends. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

