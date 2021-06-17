Anushka Sen tests Covid positive on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ set





The youngest contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Anushka Sen has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cape Town, South Africa. She repotedly showed no symtoms but her test came positive. She immediately isolated herself and the shooting is on with rest of the members.

As a safety measures, other contestants of the reality show likeRahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari, and the crew were tested they all their result came negative.

The 18-year-old left for Cape Town along with her father on May 7. She has been regularly sharing pictures from the set and looked super excited. She bonded well with her co-participants.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11 will be aired on Colors TV. The stunt-based reality show is most likely to replace dance show, ‘Deewane 3’. The promos are already out and the show will be premiered in July during the weekends. The latest news coming from the set is that five contestants have already been eliminated from the show.