Anushka, Kareena, Sonam, Katrina wish Jacqueline on 36th birthday





Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated her 36th birthday and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Fans, colleagues, well-wishers, family send wishes to the ‘Kick’ actress.

Here how her Bollywood buddies wished the birthday girl:-

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Jacky. Wishing you lots of chicken lollipop and fried wontons tonite. Have a fabulous one”.

Katrina Kaif shared, "Happy birthday @jacquelinef143. May this year bring you even more smiles”.

Actor Sudeep tweeted, "Celebrating our #GadangRakkamma 's bday”.

Sharing a saree clad picture of Jacqueline Fernandez, ace designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Wishing the gorgeous and charming Asli_Jacqueline a very happy birthday”.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "My dearest Jackie. Happy happy birthday, you ball of sunshine. May nothing ever dim your sparkle. Lots of love”.

Anushka Sharma wished Jacqueline “a splendid year ahead.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a cute selfie on her Instagram stories with “Happy birthday you stunner! I love you so much! Have a great year ahead” written over it.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wished Jacqueline via Instagram. He called her “spirited, cool and fun.” Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza and others also took to their social media handles to wish Jacqueline.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bachchan Panday and Ram Setu in her kitty.