Anushka, Kareena, Malaika wish Katrina Kaif on 38th birthday





Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif celebrated her 38th birthday today and wishes pour in from every corner.

From Anushka Sharma to Ishaan Khatter, the birthday girl’s close buddy from the industry send her wishes on their social media handle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome portrait of Katrina on her Instagram stories and captioned it with, “To the most gorgeous superstar. Happy birthday Kat. Lots of love always from Saifu and me.”

Anushka Sharma also posted a portrait of the actor dressed in a pink jacket and wrote, “Happy birthday Katrina. Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day.”

Malaika Arora posted this picture of Katrina and captioned it, “Happy birthday beautiful. Lots of love @KatrinaKaif”

Sidharth Malhotra posted an old picture on his Instagram Stories and captioned the throwback picture as, “Here’s to the ‘Kay by K’ diva, happy birthday Kat.”

Ishaan Khatter also wished Kat, he wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Katty Kay.”

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also wished the ‘Fitoor’ actress, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our good bad-minton games to those long fitness hack chats, I’m always looking forward to learn from you.”

Arjun Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram handle to wish the birthday girl,"@katrinakaif - today is a good day to let everyone know who's the new face of @kaybykatrina, right? Also, happy birthday," he captioned the post.

Salman Khan’s mother Sushila Charak also wished Katrina Kaif, "Happiest birthday @katrinakaif. May you be blessed with the best always. Love you."

Madhuri Dixit shared picture from the dance show and alongside the picture, she wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Katrina. Sending you lots of love and positivity."

On the work front, Katrina will be next opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi.