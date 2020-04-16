Anusha Dandekar angrily reacts to breakup rumours with Karan Kundra





Report is doing all the round on net that Anusha Dandekar has broken up with boyfriend Karan Kundra but the former strongly reacted to the media report and in a long post, she slammed the report but neither accepted nor denied her break-up report.

Without naming the person who must have spread the news, she wrote, “And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace.”

Anusha lashed out against an unknown person who asked for information without revealing his or her name. She even shared the screenshot of the message received from the unknown number and wrote, “We are in the middle of a pandemic and I would never even bother to react to this, I would normally ignore this but this is just insanely not ok! #blocked.”

A source close to them revealed to SpotboyE, "Karan and Anusha are facing problems in their relationship and have decided to part ways. The two are not living with each other of late."

Report floated that Karan and Anusha, who featured in the reality show ‘MTV Love School’ are no more together.

Karan and Anusha were in a living relationship since the past few years. Initially, the duo was sharing an apartment in Bandra and recently shifted to Andheri. During Instagram live chat, when Anusha was quizzed by fans about her wedding plans with Karan, she had said, "And for the question that flooded my Insta line...you all are so cute and asked in so many different ways! And the answer to the question is...When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love youuuuu."