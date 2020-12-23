Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah lock lips with boyfriend Shane Gregoire





Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is dating Shane Gregoire and she has shared a new lovey-dovey picture with her beau ahead of Christmas.

The picture showed Aaliyah twinning with boyfriend Shane in yellow outfit. The first picture showed the couple kissing each other at the backdrop of decorated Christmas tree. In the second picture, the couple happily posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Aaliyah has not yet selected her career. In the past, Anurag Kashyap opened up if his daughter will take up acting as her career. "She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’. If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere. I don't think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She's an urban kid; she's not a street kid like me," said the filmmaker.





