Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty





Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent angioplasty last week at a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. Presently, he is recovering well at his home. He suffered mild chest pain while working on the post-production of his next film, Dobaaraa, from home and decided to see a doctor.

A source told Mid-day, “Late last week, Anurag complained of discomfort and decided to get it checked at the earliest. An angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart. He was immediately admitted for surgery.”

However, Anurag's spokesperson confirmed the news to the media and said, "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating.”

He was advised a week’s rest before he can resume work.

We wish Anurag a speedy recovery!