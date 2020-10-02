Anurag Kashyap denies sexual assault charges





Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap vehemently denied rape charges against him. He appeared before the police officer to record his statement.

The statement continued, “Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

The statement continues. “Mr Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him.”

The FIR was registered against the filmmaker under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).