Anurag Kashyap reaches police station for questioning in sexual assault case





Anurag Basu reached Versova Police station today to record his statement in connection with the alleged sexual assault case. Actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She alleged that Anurag forced himself onto her. Police officer summoned the 46-year-old filmmaker after the actress filed complaint against him.

“I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” she had told the media.

Upon her complaint, Anurag was booked under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of Indian Penal Code was registered.

Kashyap has denied all the allegations against him, claiming them totally ‘baseless’. “I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price,” he had said.

The filmmaker has issued a statement through his lawyer stating that he was "deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him".

"These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent," the statement read.