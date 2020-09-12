Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal dies at 35





Versatile singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passed away due to kidney failure. He was 35. Aditya was suffering from kidney related ailments for quite sometime and was hospitalised. On Saturday morning, he died of kidney failure.

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news of Aditya’s demise. Mahadevan wrote that he is devastated.

He wrote on Facebook, “Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you.”

Aditya Paudwal, who was a music arranger and producer talked about his mother in an earlier interview. He had said, "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras'. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother."

Aditya composed 'Thackeray' song.

"When I was working with (composers) Rohan-Rohan on a Marathi film's score, they had mentioned to me about this song which they wanted on a epic scale with symphonic kind of an arrangement. This song basically shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray," he had said.

"This is the first time that a 72-piece orchestra has recorded in one go in a studio," he added.