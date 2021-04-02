‘Anupamaa’ actress Rupali Ganguly tests Covid positive





Actress Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame has been tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday, Rupali took to Instagram to inform her fans about her diagnoses. She revealed that her family and also her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and has quarantined herself at home.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

Talking about Rupali Ganguly's condition, producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement, "Rupali informed me today that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is asymptomatic and by the grace of God doing well. Rupali is taking all the necessary precautions and is presently in home quarantine. I wish Rupali a speedy recovery."

He added, "Our production house is committed to the safety of our cast and crew. I have ensured that all guidelines are followed on the set. The BMC is informed and the sets are fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol."

‘Anupamaa’ is ruling the chart currently and it is hoping that Ram Kapoor of ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hai Fame’ will enter the show and will be seen as Anupamaa’s love interest.