Anupam Kher's sweet anniversary wish for wife Kirron Kher





Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher celebrated 35th years of togetherness and on the special occasion, the veteran actor shared a black-and-white throwback photo of them together to wish his dearest wife. The photo showed Anupam Kher planting a kiss on Kirron’s forehead.

In his Instagram post, Anupam wrote, “Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a lifetime. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! Saalgirah mubarak!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the actor also shared a video of himself working out and motivating all to focus on their fitnesss. He tweeted, ""It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop!!” Continuing with my daily regime of exercise has helped me with my mind clarity. It also makes me look into the mirror a couple of times extra. Chalo! Say something nice now!!!"

During the lockdown, Anupam released his popular autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. He also has an autobiography "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly".

When asked if anyone had approached him to make a film based on his book or play, Anupam told IANS: "Very briefly Neeraj Pandey had spoken to me...about two or three years back. After seeing the play, he said 'it will make an interesting film or a limited series', so I leave it to him whenever he plans to do that."