Anupam Kher's mother, brother, bhabhi, niece test COVID-19 positive





The news of Bachchan family being Covid-19 positive is followed by another sad news of Anupam Kher’s family. Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to inform that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, his wife and daughter have tested Covid-19 positive. However, he has been tested negative.

The veteran actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful to have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! [sic]" Kher wrote on Twitter, along with a video.

The actor's mother has been shifted to Kokilaben hospital while the rest of the family members are quarantined at home.

Best wishes and speedy recovery wishes are pouring in from fans.