Anupam Kher’s mother, brother and his family are recovering well





As reported earlier, veteran actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, his brother Raju Kher and his wife and daughter are detected Covid positive and are undergoing treatment. While the actor’s mother is admitted to the hospital, Raju and his family are under home quarantine and receiving treatment at home. All of them are recovering well.

Prayes and speedy recovery messages are pouring in from every corner. On Monday, Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to thank his fans for their constant love and support for him and his family members. “You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank you individually, but I am really touched,” he wrote. In the video, which he posted on his Instagram profile, Kher informed fans that his mother has been shifted to an isolation ward while his brother Raju Kher, his wife and daughter are under home quarantine.

“Thank you for all the wishes for my mother, brother and his family. I may not be able to reply to all of you personally, but I am overwhelmed. When four members of your family test positive for the coronavirus, it is scary, but your love has filled us with positivity. My mother has been shifted to an isolation ward while Raju and his family will be under home quarantine. I am thankful for everyone who has given us so much love,” the actor said in the video.

In another video, Anupam Kher said that though his mother was not told that she is Covid-19 positive but she understands. “Though we told her you have infection, you don’t have Covid. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it,” he said.