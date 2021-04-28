Anupam Kher updates about Kirron Kher’s health as she battles blood cancer





Veteran actor Anupam Kher updated about wife turned politician Kiroon Kher’s health as she is undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

Speaking to his fans via an Instagram live session and answering to a question, Kher said, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine.”

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had revealed about Kirron suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on,” he had written at the time.

On Wednesday, Anupam shared a post on Instagram lauding his wife for allocation one for buying ventilators. The actor shared a photo of the letter sent by Kirron to Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh administration in which the former has asked for allocating Rs 1 crore to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) so that they can buy ventilators.

“Dearest @kirronkhermp ! In this hour of need your allocation of Rs. One Crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients will really help. It is a noble gesture especially when you yourself are going through treatment. I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon. ???????????? #Prayers #HelpTheNeedy #Chandigarh (sic),” Anupam Kher captioned the post.