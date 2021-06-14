Anupam Kher, Sikander Kher wish Kirron Kher on birthday





Actress turned MP Kirron Kher celebrated her 69th birthday today and on her special day, husband and actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram stories and shared multiple pictures of Kirron with noted personality across the globe and penned a heartfelt note.

“Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! ???????????? @kirronkhermp #Birthday #SpecialDay #14thJune #Family #MemberParliament #Actress #ColThakarSingh #DalaiLama #RobertDeNiro #BradleyCooper.”

The series of pictures includes the birthday girl posing with Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, another picture has Kirron posing with Dalai Lama. It also has Kirron solo images, family pictures, her picture in the parliament and so on.

Anil Kapoor also wished Kirron on her birthday. “Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best! @kirronkhermp,” he wrote.

Sikander Kher shared her photo on Instagram. He captioned it, “Happy birthday ma ! I love you … you truly are an inspiration not just for me but for everyone that your being has touched … to health and laughter … #Ma #Birthday #KirronKher.”