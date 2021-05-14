Anupam Kher shares first pic of Kirron Kher battling cancer





MP and actor Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment formultiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer and her actor husband Anupam Kher shared the first picture of the cancer-stricken actor. The picture was clicked when Kirron accompanied by Anupam took her second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The picture was taken at the vaccination centre in Mumbai. Dressed in a white suit with mask on, Kirron looked tired as she posed after getting vaccinated. Anupam Kher wrote, “We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated.”

Kirron was accompanied by husband Anupam Kher,her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and actor Raju Kher and sister-in-law.

Recently, the death hoax of KIrron circulated on net and Anupam dismissed the report by tweeting, “There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”

Late April, Anupam Kher gave a health update about his wife in an Instagram live session. He shared, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine.”

In April, the veteran actor informed the world that Kirron is battling cancer.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Anupam wrote, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

Anupam said that Kirron is always a fighter and with the good wishes of the people she will defeat the disease soon. “She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar,” the note added.