Anupam Kher rubbishes Kirron Kher’s death rumours





After singer Lucky Ali, cancer-stricken Kirron Kher is the latest celebrity to fell prey of death hoax. Veteran actor and husband of Kirron, Anupam Kher totally dismissed the false news and confirmed that Kirron is doing fine and also asked people not to spread negative news.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe."

Earlier, Anupam Kher and his actor son Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement shared the news of Kirron's cancer diagnosis. The statement reads: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."

"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar."

Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video of him getting the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

The actor's mother and his brother's family also took the shot along with him. He wrote, "We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!!"