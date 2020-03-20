Anupam Kher returns to India amid coronavirus scare, goes into self-quarantine





Amid coronavius scare, veteran actor Anupam Kher returned to India and upon landing in India, he puts himself into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

The actor underwent test at the airport and was tested negative for coronavirus.

"I have just landed. I was tested at the airport and I was given a clean chit. But on my own I will be staying at home. I've to go on self-isolation. We must," Kher told PTI.

Anupam Kher lauded airport authorities of India for their effort and mentioned that India is setting an example for the rest of the world to follow. The actor shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people. Jai Ho".

He gave a glimpse of Mumbai airport to show how severely checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities. Commenting on Anupam's post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: "Take care Anupam uncle... sending lots of love and good wishes." In response to Varun's comment, Anupam shared that he would "follow the mandatory self- quarantine".

A day earlier, Anupam Kher extended his support to PM Modi's Janta Curfew appeal on March 22. He took to the micro-blogging site to write,

The 65-year-old actor said that it is high time for everyone to take precautions.

"It is time that celebrities behave responsibly because they are role models if they will do that and the world will follow them. You have to do that it is important. It is not only important for your personal health but it also shows you are a responsible citizen of the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who returned from Budapest, took to Twitter on Thursday and said she is under self-isolation.

"I have returned from Budapest on March 15 and I am practicing self-isolation till March 30," she tweeted.