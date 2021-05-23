Anupam Kher opens up about how Kirron Kher is fighting cancer





Veteran actor turned politician Kirron Kher is undergoing cancer treatment and her actor husband Anupam Kher opened his heart out about how Kirron his fighting the disease. It is a long, tiring and painful process, but she is fighting the disease with full effort.

While speaking to The Times Of India, the actor shared, “Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health.”

He added, “She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too.”

He also shared that Hollywood actor Robert De Niro checked on Kirron’s health. “Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days. I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing,” he shared.

In April for the first time Anupam Kher revealed about Kirron’s diagnosis. He wrote, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on.”