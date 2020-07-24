Anupam Kher mom leaves hospital, actor shares video





Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari was discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment and the actor shares video of her mom leaving the hospital.

Anupam Kher's mother was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor posted the video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "The day Mom was discharged." The veteran actor added in his post: "Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the isolation ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5 pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me paagal (mad) for coming early to pick her up."

The actor signed off his post saying, "Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all. Thank you."

When Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and his wife and niece was tested postive for coronavirus, he tweeted, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID + (mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi and niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative," tweeted Anupam Kher.