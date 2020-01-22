Anupam Kher is a clown, Naseeruddin Shah takes a dig at Anupam





Veteran actor Naseerudddin Shah takes dig at actor Anupam Kher for supporting PM Modi and BJP. The latter has been always vocal about the present government and support their initiatives.

Naseer is not in favour of Modi and he made unpleasant statement about his ‘A Wednesday’ co-star. “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it", says Nasser.

A couple of years ago, Naseeruddin invited controversy when he commented that he felt unsure about the safety of his children in the country due to the rising communal temperament. “I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer,” he had said.

When asked if speaking against the ruling party or voicing their opinions could cause harm to an actor or their films,“Otherwise there’d be more parity. But that’s a story for another day,” he said. He then lauded Deepika Padukone's courage for visiting JNU.

“You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose,” he said. He also seemed confident that those against her will soon forget it all. “Let us see how she takes it. She’ll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They’re gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money,” he added.

Anupam Kher was among the public figures who criticised Shah's comments made in an interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a travelling activist collective.

"There is so much freedom in the country that you can abuse the army, badmouth the air chief and pelt stones at the soldiers. How much more freedom do you need in a country?" Kher asked.

Kher went on to say that Shah expressed what he felt, but that does not mean it is the truth.

"The truth is always relative anyway," Naseeruddin Shah told India Today TV. "And what he [Kher] said about pelting stones at the army and abusing the army, I think, is so infantile that I don't even need to react to that. I don't see what connection it has to what I said."

"I can say with pride that I have a brother who served with distinction in the Indian Army," Shah said. "I have the highest regard for the Indian Army and what they have achieved. I have the highest regard for the police forces. I have a cousin who has also served in the Army. I have two uncles who served in the police. So I really don't know what Anupam Kher is talking about."

The actor and former FTII chief said Shah was his senior and that everyone had a right to speak their mind. "That's his interpretation and I love him for that," Kher said.

"I love him, and he is very respectable actor and my senior."

"If I have to say anything I will call him, or I will go to his place and say, 'Aao jhagda kar lete hai ya gale mil lete hain'," Anupam Kher said. "I won't talk to the press about this."