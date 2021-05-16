Anupam Kher donates oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines to fight Covid-19





Our Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, John Abraham and many more are doing their every bit to help India fight against Covid-19 and among them is veteran actor Anupam Kher.

On Saturday, the actor shared the details of his donation.

"We at #ProjectHealIndia & #AnupamKherFoundation were humbled to make a small contribution of 5 Resmed #Bipap machines & 5 #OxygenConcentrators to @mybmc for their selfless #CoronaWarriors!! @anupamcares @AshTewariMD @BharatForgeLtd #DoingOurBit #StayStrongIndia," he wrote in a tweet.

It might be not known to all that Kher's foundation, called the Anupam Kher Foundation, combined up with Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), for a new project called "Project Heal India". Through this initiative, the organisations will provide critical equipment and other life supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India to battle Covid-19.

"We are honoured and humbled to team up with Global Cancer Foundation and Bharat Forge, India to provide lifesaving equipment and medical supplies to people in need. The fact that many people are coming forward to selflessly help others is heartening," Anupam Kher told IANSlife.

Kher added that, "The first consignment of care supplies like ventilators, non-invasive ventilation devices and oxygen concentrators has arrived. We hope more people will join forces to ensure that India comes out of this pandemic soon."