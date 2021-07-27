Anu Malik’s mother Bilquis dies; grandkids Armaan, Amaal Malik pay tribute





Anu Malik, Daboo Malik, and Abu Malik’s mother Bilquis Malik passed away after suffering a stroke. She was 86.

They rushed their mother to Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai where she breathed her last.

Her grandchildren Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik were very close to her and they paid heartfelt tribute to their grandmother.

Music composer Abu Malik paid his last respects to his mother, he wrote on Instagram, “We all hold hands in prayer for my dearest mother. She like all mothers was the greatest living soul on Mother Earth (sic).”

Armaan Malik remembered his ‘dadijaan’ and penned an emotional note. He wrote, “Lost my best friend today my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs, and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you.”

Amaal also mourned the death of his grandmother on social media and wrote, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I`m glad we could make that happen.”

Bilquis Malik was buried at the Santa Cruz Kabrastan on July 26. She is survived by her three sons, daughters-in-law, grandkids.

May her soul rest in peace!