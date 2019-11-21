Anu Malik quits ‘Indian Idol 11’





After National Commission of Women issued notice to Sony television, Anu Malik stepped down as Indian Idol judge. It is not yet clear who will be replacing Anu Malik on the show.

Anu Malik has been accused in sexual harassment case and Sona Mohapatra wrote an open letter to Smriti Irani following which National Commission of Women sent notice to Sony TV.

Here’s Sona Mohapatra’s full letter to Smriti Irani:

Dear Smriti Irani ji,

I sincerely thank you for this initiative of databasing sexual offenders in India but what about organisations who hire them despite this. Case in point, @sonytvofficial ignoring the testimonies of multiple women against one, Anu Malik & making him a judge for youngsters on National TV for Indian Idol.

Do so many voices telling a common story of sexual harassment & assault not matter? Shouldn’t Sony TV be held responsible in some way? Our culture celebrates the victory of good over evil in every festival, Durga Puja, Maheshaswara Mardini, Ram & Ravan in Dussehra, Bhakt Prahlad & Holika in Holi & innumerable other such legends. It sends a symbolic message to society & fills us with positive energy & hope. I understand that change has to be driven at the grass roots level in a systemic manner Ma’am, yet this ‘normalisation’ of sexual assault by platforming, enabling & celebrating a serial sexual offender like Anu Malik sends out a very dangerous message to the country & the perverts that lurk within our society.

That they have a free pass, can get away similarly & just because no one has recorded their misdemeanours. I’d request you to please look into this gross violation of children’s & women’s voices & dignity.

Warmest Sona Mohapatra

The National Commission of Women has sent to Sony. The commission also shared the notice on their official Twitter handle. They captioned it, "@NCWIndia has taken Suo-motu cognizance of this matter and send a notice to Sony Entertainment Television @sharmarekha @MinistryWCD @PMOIndia."

The notice was addressed to Rohit Gupta, president, Sony Entertainment Television.