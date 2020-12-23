‘Antim’ first look: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma lock horns





The first look of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma from the upcoming film, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is out and both looked promising and impactful. Both seen in fighting mood. Salman and Aayush battle it out in bare body.

While the ‘Sultan’ actor donned pagdi, the ‘Loveyatri’ actor sparks fire from his eye. The first look showed Aayush Sharma about to hit Salman and the latter holds his hand.

Sharing the first look, Salman Khan wrote, "Antim begins... #AntimFirstLook @aaysharma @maheshmanjrekar @skfilmsofficial."

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar will see Salman Khan playing the role of a Sikh cop while Aayush Sharma will essay the role of a gangster.

Talking about ‘Antim’, Salman said earlier in a statement, "I am looking forward to Antim. Being back on sets after a good long break because of the lockdown. The audiences will surely enjoy this film, a universe is being created like never before."

A source talked about Aayush’s role, "Aayush plays a gangster in the film, and has been training for the past two months to attain a rugged physique. Since he is physically ready, the makers have decided to wrap up the action scenes first before moving to Karjat to shoot the remaining portions. Vikram is expected to train Aayush over the next few days before he faces the camera on November 15. To maintain authenticity, the actor will perform all action sequences without the aid of a body double."

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is set for 2021 release.