Anshula Kapoor hospitalized: Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor visit her

Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Saturday night. Her father and producer Boney Kapoor paid a visit to his daughter in the evening. Boney Kapoor was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and donned black mask.

During the day, Anshula’s half-sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted entering the hospital carrying a file. The ‘Dhadak’ actress sported a baggy shirt, track pants and glasses.

As source close to the Kapoor family told ETimes, “Anshula had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It is a routine check-up and she will be discharged either today or tomorrow.”

