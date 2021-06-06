Anshula Kapoor hospitalized: Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor visit her

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 06th June 2021,09:06


Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Saturday night. Her father and producer Boney Kapoor paid a visit to his daughter in the evening. Boney Kapoor was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and donned black mask.

During the day, Anshula’s half-sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted entering the hospital carrying a file. The ‘Dhadak’ actress sported a baggy shirt, track pants and glasses.

As source close to the Kapoor family told ETimes, “Anshula had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It is a routine check-up and she will be discharged either today or tomorrow.”

We wish Anshula Kapoor a speedy recovery!

Janhvi Kapoor
Boney Kapoor


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media