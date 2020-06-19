Ankita, only you could have saved Sushant’s life: Sandip Ssingh





After dating for more than six years, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput parted ways in 2016. The couple’s thick friend Sandip Ssingh in a heartfelt tribute to his best friend wrote how Ankita and Sushant were too much in love with each other and even today Ankita has Sushant’s name in the nameplate of her house.

Sandip Ssingh believed that Ankita only could have saved Sushant’s life. He remembered the days when three of them are together in Mumbai and wished the good old days back.

“I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it,” he wrote.

Sharing the picture with Sushant and Ankita, Sandip began his note saying, “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could’ve stopped him, we could’ve begged him! Even when you both separated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven’t removed his name from the nameplate of your house I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face.”

He further wrote, “Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want ‘us three’ back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother’s Mutton curry like a little kid!".

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging at his Mumbai residence. Police is investing his case and interrogated people who were closed to him.