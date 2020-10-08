Ankita Lokhande’s father back from hospital, actress pens heartfelt note





Ankita Lokhande’s father returned from hospital and she pens a heartfelt note promising to take care of her father ‘unconditionally’.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress wrote, “Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happier than you and your good health...I promise to take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thanks everyone for prayers and love."

She had written alongside the pic, “I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u. Thank U so much for everything. I’m very very proud to be ur daughter...me and arpan are very lucky to have parents like u. Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa. I love you to the moon and back. Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world. Parents are priceless."

Last month, Ankita had revealed that her father was admitted to the hospital, without disclosing anything about his illness. The 'Manikarnika' actress also shared a post in which she thanked her fans and well-wishers for praying for her father's speedy recovery: "Thank you everyone for prayers and love", she wrote.

On Daughter's Day, Ankita dedicated a post to her parents, in which she wished her father a speedy recovery. Ankita wrote: "Get well soon, Paa and come home soon, Paa. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Daughter's Day to me and to all the daughters in the world. Parents are priceless."