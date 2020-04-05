Ankita Lokhande’s apartment sealed after resident tests Covid-19 positive





Actress Ankita Lokahnde’s apartments got sealed after a resident of the complex tests Covid-10 positive. The man had returned from Spain recently and he was tested positive forCoronavirus. As a result, her Malad apartment in Mumbai was reportedly sealed.

Apart from Ankita, celebrities like Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma also live in the same apartment complex in Malad.

A source told TOI, “A man, who stays in the D-wing, returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day, he developed symptoms of coronavirus, and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. While he tested positive, his wife’s test results are negative.”

The man’s diagnosis was made on March 26 and anyone who came in contact with the man and his wife was also tested but no one else was found positive. Police personnel have been stationed outside the building to make sure no one exits or enters.

Adaalat actress Ashita Dhawan also confirmed the news. “Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful. Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn’t have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay,” she said.

The Covid-19 cases in India risen to 3373 and 79 deaths reported.