Ankita Lokhande welcomes twins Abeer and Abeera to family





Ankita Lokahande, who is mourning the demise of her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput has finally got a reason to smile.

On August 10, 2020, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy picture with twin babies. Without mentioning who are the newcomers, she wrote, “Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun, Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS. WELCOME Abeer and Abeera.”

As soon as she posted the lovely picture, congratulatory messages poured in. Karanvir Bohra reacted to the picture, “Aeeewww” with several heart emojis. Actor Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Wehee congratulations.”

The babies are Ankita’s boyfriend Vicky Jain’s sister Varsha’s twins.

Vicky’s sister Varsha, who is married to Abhishek Srivastva a chartered accountant by profession is blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl.

Ankita and Vicky are going strong for quite sometime and the couple is speculated to get married soon. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress often posts lovey-dovey images with her boyfriend.