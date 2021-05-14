Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain soon





Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain very soon. The ‘Manikarnika’ actress said that she is very excited about her wedding.

she told Bollywood Bubble "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan."

Sharing her definition of love, Ankita said, "For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority," she said.

The actress also revealed that she had tried making 'gulab jamuns' for Vicky but it turned out to be bad. "During the lockdown, I tried making gulab jamun for Vicky. But it got burnt and turned all black and Vicky ate it anyway," Ankita said.

After splitting with long-time boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress found love in Vicky Jain, co-owner of the Mumbai team in sports reality entertainment show, Box Cricket League. Presently, Ankita and Vicky are going strong.

Meanwhile, they recently celebrated their third year of togetherness on April 10 this year. On this occasion, Ankita shared a video that shows the two of them dancing alongside the caption reading, "Teen saal 3 years of togetherness."