Ankita Lokhande smiles her heart out in red dress





The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress Ankita Lokahande looked stunning in red salwar kameez with a red bindi teamed with million-dollar smile. She looked too much happy as she posed differently in the red attire.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “In the end, People will judge you anyway, So don’t live your life impressing others live your life impressing yourself Shot by - @imtanmaykhutal.”

After traditional look, the ‘Manikarnika’a actress shared vintage look. Her vintage look gets appreciation from Achint Kaur and Arti Singh.

She is dressed in an all-white outfit in a white shirt tucked in white denim with curled hair and kohled eyes. Ankita Lokhande shared these pictures with the caption, “God is within her She won’t fall” Commenting on it Achint Kaur wrote, “Lovely Vintage” followed by red hearts, while Arti Singh wrote, “So Pretty” We too feel Ankita looks regal in it.