Ankita Lokhande shares Karwa Chauth pic





Ankita Lokhande of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame celebrated Karwa Chauth and she shared picture from the celebration. She is decked in red saree and tied her hair in a pony tail. She shared picture with her doggo. Sharing the pictures with her fans, she wrote, “Happy karwa chauth to all the beautiful ladies out there”.

Lately, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress apologized to her boyfriend Vicky Jain for facing criticism because of her. In her long post, she wrote, “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate ?? Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations ?? And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing????I love you ???? @jainvick #viank”.

Ankita and Vicky Jain are going strong for quite sometime. It was also buzzed that Ankita and Vicky will tie the knot soon. Responding to these rumours, Ankita once told Bombay Times, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment.” Speaking about Vicky, she had continued, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

The source also added, “Both of them have bought a 8 BHK in the suburbs. The apartment is getting ready and the lovebirds will move into their nest soon after they get married. Both the families are also happy with their union."

Ankita often shares family and loved-up pictures with Vicky Jain.