Ankita Lokhande rings in birthday with boyfriend Vicky Jain, friends





Actress Ankita Lokhande rang in her 36th birthday with boyfriend Vicky Jain and close friends from the industry. Pictures and videos from the birthday celebration are doing the round on net. The birthday girl was dressed in a silver shimmering short dress and grooved with her friends. she cut a two-tier cake in the presence of the beau and friends.

Ankita was also seen kissing her boyfriend. From the pictures and videos, it is learnt that Ankita had a whale of a time. Another video was also shared on net which showed her grooving to Garmi song with BFF Rashami Desai.

The room is decorated with balloons.

Sharing a video from the party, Ankita wrote: "Birthday celebration... Thank you, everyone."

Late actor and Ankita's ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wished her in the comment section. “Happy Birthday beautiful,” Shweta wrote along with a heart emoji.