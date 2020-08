Ankita Lokhande performs Mahalaxmi puja with mother





Actress Ankita Lokhande shared picture of Mahalaxmi Puja performed at home. She performed the puja with her mother Vandana Phadnis Lokhande. The mother-daughter duo was dressed in saree. Her mother wore yellow saree while Ankita wore maroon saree.

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress and her mother donned traditional Maharashtrian nose ring. Pictures and videos of duo performing puja are shared on social media handle.