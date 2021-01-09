Ankita Bhargava’s loved-up pic with daughter Mehr is pure gold





Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel headed to Maldives with their adorable daughter Mehr and the parents are very excited as it is Mehr’s first abroad trip and the parents wanted to take their daughter around the world.

Ankita Bhargava shared a surreal picture with her little princess and wrote, “Oh,The Places You’ll Go ! This is just the beginning My Love! We just cant wait to take you around the world very soon !!!!! #maldives #waterbaby #rabbdimehr #firsttriptogether”

The picture shows the mother-daughter duo dressed in a swimsuit and facing their back to the camera and looking into the blue sea.

Lately, Karan Patel shared the first glimpse of their daughter. On December 14th, Mehr celebrated her first birthday.

"Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1-year-old. Thank you god for blessing us with Mehr and thank you Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that's you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr," Karan Patel captioned a sweet post.

Ankita Bhargava shared a cute photo of baby Mehr and wrote, "Meri Chidiya, thank you for choosing me as your Mother! I will do everything I can, and more to be worthy of You. I pray to God that I get you as my daughter in all the lifetimes ahead too! Every cell in my body loves you like crazy! Reach for the stars and make your own constellation my love! God bless you Inna Saara!"