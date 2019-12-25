Ankita Bhargava, Karan Patel share the first picture of their newborn





New parents Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel shared the first picture of their newborn. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on December 14. The couple named their baby Mehr.

On Christmas, Karan Patel treated his fans with a first picture of Mehr. The actor shared a picture in which the baby and mother were dressed like Santa Claus and he was holding the baby. He captioned the image, “All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thank you to all our well wishers.... #RabbDiMehr.”

After the arrival of the baby’s birth, the actor’s PR shared the good news saying, "Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are blessed with a BABY GIRL today morning. Both the mother and baby are doing well."

Unfortunately, in August 2018, Ankita Bhargava suffered a miscarriage. Ankita was four months pregnant when she suffered a miscarriage. In an interview after the incident, the couple said that they are planning to start a family again.

Sharing the news of Ankita’s pregnancy, he wrote, "I'm just waiting; it's all going to be so new. I'm waiting for everything to unfold as it has to". Karan quips.



"You don't need to prep for these kinds of things; you learn it on the go," he said when asked about his preparations to become a hands-on father.

The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabattein’ actor gives credit to his wifey to make him a better person. Speaking about his bond with Ankita, he said, "I am pathetic when it comes to romance. Ankita is my best friend. We understand each other without having to verbalise our thoughts-she knows exactly how to handle me when I am irked. I know how not to rub her the wrong way. She makes me want to come back home. I used to party and drink, seven days a week, but now it happens only once a week. I have become more health conscious thanks to her. She makes me a better person".