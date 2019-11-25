Ankita Bhargava is pregnant, husband Karan Patel shares the good news





Karan Patel, who celebrated his 36th birthday on 23rd November, shared the good news that he is soon going to embrace fatherhood as his wife Ankita is pregnant and she is going to give him the best birthday gift ever.

"I'm just waiting; it's all going to be so new. I'm waiting for everything to unfold as it has to". Karan quips.



"You don't need to prep for these kinds of things; you learn it on the go," he said when asked about his preparations to become a hands-on father.

Unfortunately, in August 2018, Ankita Bhargava suffered a miscarriage and in an interview after the incident, the couple said that they are planning to start a family again.

In a candid interview, Karan opened his heart out, "We are in a positive state of mind. We want to start a family and are already planning for it. The incident is behind us. It's a film that didn't release, but the show must go on," said Karan. Evidently, the two are already over the tragic incident and have a positive attitude towards the future.

The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabattein’ actor gives credit to his wifey to make him a better person. Speaking about his bond with Ankita, he said, "I am pathetic when it comes to romance. Ankita is my best friend. We understand each other without having to verbalise our thoughts-she knows exactly how to handle me when I am irked. I know how not to rub her the wrong way. She makes me want to come back home. I used to party and drink, seven days a week, but now it happens only once a week. I have become more health conscious thanks to her. She makes me a better person".

Ankita was four months pregnant when she suffered a miscarriage. The baby was due to arrive in November. The unfortunate incident took place a day after Gold Awards 2018 where Ankita arrived with husband Karan Patel in a pink outfit.

Ankita’s father Abhay Bhargava confirmed the sad news but refused to share details.

Karan Patel and Ankita were married for the past three years and the actor shared the news of his wife’s pregnancy with an interesting picture of him and Ankita and with a cute message.

When Ankita was pregnant for the first time, she broke the good news to Karan in the vanity van. The actress paid him a sudden visit on his set.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava met at a party at Abhay Bhargava's home. It was their ‘Yeh Hai Mohabattein’ co-star Aly Goni (Karen Patel's small screen brother), who played matchmaker between the two. "Aly spoke to Karan's parents, who saw Ankita's picture and within an hour they got back to us saying they wanted her to be their daughter-in-law. I am aware of Karan's past but I know that his good qualities outdo the bad ones, so I'm happy," Mr Bhargava earlier told news agency IANS.