Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy share glimpse of their baby boy





New parents Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy shared the first glimpse of their newborn baby on their Instagram account. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the baby boy holding his papa’s finger.

The good friend Niti Taylor had re-shared Rohit's pic and wrote on Instagram story “You two deserve every bit of happiness this baby is going to bring you. So many happy and wonder-filled times ahead for you…congratulations.”

Meanwhile, television queen Ekta Kapoor Wednesday visited Anita in the hospital and shared video from the hospital. In the video, Anita smiles and shows a victory sign while lying on the hospital bed. Ekta congratulates Anita and Rohit and announces, "Mera bhanja hua hai (my nephew is born)."

On Tuesday, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. The ecstatic father shared the good news on his social media handle.

Sharing an adorable snapshot of pregnant Anita, Rohit Reddy wrote, “Oh Boy!”

Soon, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the lovely couple. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahooooooo! Congratulations,” while Madhurima Tuli commented, “Congratulations.” Hina Khan wrote, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Other television celebs like Sukirti Kandpal, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant wished the new parents. Sameera Reddy welcomed Rohit Reddy to the world of fatherhood, and wrote, "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! Congratulations."