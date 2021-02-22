Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy reveal baby boy's face





Proud parents Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy shared the first glimpse of their baby boy. The couple shared an interesting video to share the face of their newborn child. They named their son, Aaravv.

Sharing the video, Anita Hassanandani wrote in her caption:"And our baby Aaravv has arrived." Posting the same video, Rohit Reddy wrote in his caption: "Aaravv has arrived." He accompanied his post with the hashtag #firstglance.

The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on February 9. Rohit Reddy made the big announcement with an adorable post. The picture had a glimpse of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days. "It's a boy," read the caption on the baby announcement post.

Soon, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the lovely couple. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahooooooo! Congratulations,” while Madhurima Tuli commented, “Congratulations.” Hina Khan wrote, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Other television celebs like Sukirti Kandpal, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant wished the new parents. Sameera Reddy welcomed Rohit Reddy to the world of fatherhood, and wrote, "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! Congratulations."