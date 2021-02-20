Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy name their baby boy ‘Aaravv’





Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on February 9th and the proud parents has named their bundle of joy, ‘Aaravv’. The revelation was not made by Anita or Rohit but comedian Bharti Singh.

Bharti knowingly or unknowinglyshared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned Aaravv Reddy new Instagram page.

When the child came to the world, the ecstatic father shared the good news on his social media handle.

Sharing an adorable snapshot of pregnant Anita, Rohit Reddy wrote, “Oh Boy!”

Soon, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the lovely couple. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahooooooo! Congratulations,” while Madhurima Tuli commented, “Congratulations.” Hina Khan wrote, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Other television celebs like Sukirti Kandpal, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant wished the new parents. Sameera Reddy welcomed Rohit Reddy to the world of fatherhood, and wrote, "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! Congratulations."

The couple also shared the first glimpse of their newborn baby on their Instagram account. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the baby boy holding his papa’s finger.

Their good friend Niti Taylor had re-shared Rohit's pic and wrote on Instagram story “You two deserve every bit of happiness this baby is going to bring you. So many happy and wonder-filled times ahead for you…congratulations.”