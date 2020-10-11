Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy expecting first child





Television couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child. The couple announced the good news by sharing a video. Anita Hassanandani flaunted her baby bump in the video.

Prior to the pregnancy announcement video, Anita wrote, ''Tune in this Saturday at 4:00 PM on Triller to find out what’s cooking in the Reddy household.''

In June this year, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got to know that they are going to be parents. No sooner, the expected parents shared the good news, congratulatory wishes started to pour in.

Actress Mahhi Vij shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram stories and congratulated them. Karishma Tanna also wished the to-be parents on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Congratulations for the big news...Soon to be mommy daddy @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa (sic)."

Actress Krishna Mukherjee also took to her Instagram stories to wish the parents-to-be, she wrote, "So happy for you guys. Congratulations. Yay."

Bharti Singh also congratulated the couple.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in 2013. The couple dated for ten years before tying the knot.