Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy celebrate wedding anniversary and babymoon





Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child and the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on October 14th. Anita and Rohit headed to Lonavala to ring in wedding anniversary and babymoon.

The mommy-to-be shared few photos from the celebration. Anita Hassanandani was glowing in a black polka dot dress with spaghetti sleeves. She was accessorised with stunning necklaces.

She captioned a photo with Rohit, "Babymooniiversary. In pics, you’ll also find the biggest baby. swipe."

Rohit also wished Anita by sharing a throwback photo with her and wrote, "Happy Anniversary Soulmate!"

Earlier talking about the timing of pregnancy, Anita had said, "Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready."

She also joked, "I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly."

While Rohit said, "It was actually a sign. Dad was in the hospital for almost a month. We were in Goa all along and on the 12th of June, for some reason Anita decided to get a test done because we were in the hospital. Strangely she came back and told me in the ear that ‘I think I’m pregnant’. It was overwhelming."