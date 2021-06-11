New mommy Anita Hassanandani quits acting to take care of son





Here’s come a disheartening news for television actor Anita Hassanandani’s fans. The ‘Naagin 5’ actress confirmed that she has bade good-bye to acting so that she can be with her son. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ welcomed her first child with husband Rohit Reddy on February 9.

In an interview with the Times Of India, she said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid."

The actress also said that she doesn’t know when she will return. "I really don't know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don't know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know," she said.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed baby boy in February, 2021. While announcing the baby’s birth, the overjoyed father wrote, 'It's a boy' on it. He captioned his post, "Oh Boy (sic)!"