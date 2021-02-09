Anita Hassananadani, Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy





Television couple Anita Hassananadani and Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday. The ecstatic father shared the good news on his social media handle.

Sharing an adorable snapshot of pregnant Anita, Rohit Reddy wrote, “Oh Boy!”

Soon, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the lovely couple. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yahooooooo! Congratulations,” while Madhurima Tuli commented, “Congratulations.” Hina Khan wrote, “Congratulations Anita and Rohit.”

Other television celebs like Sukirti Kandpal, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant wished the new parents. Sameera Reddy welcomed Rohit Reddy to the world of fatherhood, and wrote, "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! Congratulations."