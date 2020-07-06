Anisha Padukone wishes 'Jijaji' Ranveer Singh on 35th birthday





Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned a year older today and Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone wished her Jijaji on his special day with a special birthday wish.

Anisha took to her Instagram account to wish Ranveer. Her story read, "Janamdin Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Jijaji (Wishing you many many happy returns of the day, Jijaji)."

Anisha also shared a gif of the Bajirao Mastani with the post. Nimrat Kaur, too, wished the actor, "Happiest birthday best guy!!! May this be the year of your dreams and ours with your blinding brilliance back at the movies soon!! You’re it @RanveerOfficial. Have a raging, beautiful, massive day, year, decade!!

#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh." Bhumi Pednekar wished the ‘Simmba’ actor by sharing a video of them and wrote, "Happy Birthday @RanveerOfficial

Katrina Kaif has the sweetest wish for birthday boy. She penned a sweet wish that read, “Happy, Happy, Happy @RanveerSingh Never stop spreading your joy... It makes the world better.”