Anirudh Dave to welcome first child with wife Shubhi Ahuja





Television actor Anirudh Dave, who played the role of Hanuman Singh in ‘Patiala Babes’ is all set to welcome their first child with wife Shubhi Ahuja.

Anirudh is overjoyed to play the role of a father in real life, he wrote, "Every child needs a hero and looks up to their parents as one. And in my career spanning over a decade, I have played a plethora of roles. Now it's time to take up the role of a real-life hero for my baby. The due date is in February and my wife and I can't wait to hold our little bundle of joy."

Aniruddh and Shubhi had tied the knot in November, 2015 in Jaipur. Sharing the good news of welcoming new addition to the family, he said, “We both are very happy and getting ready to welcome a new member in the family. I am happy and excited but considering the current situation, I am a little nervous too. We are enjoying this new phase of our lives. I read books, sing and even play mouth organ for her. This has become a daily routine. Recently, we also had a karaoke session to make her feel happy.”

Aniruddh is preparing himself in every way to be a perfect father. Due to coronavirus pandemic, they are extra cautious. Adds Aniruddh, “Shubhi is a self-dependent person and tries to manage everything on her own. Though our parents wanted to come to Mumbai to take care of her, she does not want to put anyone’s life in danger. So, we have requested them to stay where they are. We make video calls every now and then and get tips from our parents about parenthood. Every day, we get a parcel of laddus, or special treats and delicacies from Kota and Jaipur, for Shubhi. Our parents cannot be with us, but they don’t want to miss out on the fun to treat her in a special way.”

The couple wanted to have a grand baby shower but they skipped the plan for Covid-19.

Aniruddh is taking utmost care of Shubhi. He talked about shooting in London during pandemic, “The pandemic has already taken its toll, and we have to resume work some or the other day. But leaving Shubhi in Mumbai was very difficult. I was in London for almost a month and when I came back, I got myself quarantined to ensure the safety of Shubhi and my child.”